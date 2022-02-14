IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Putin wants Ukraine to become part of his sphere of influence, says reporter

06:53

President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone Sunday, reaffirming U.S. support. Michael Weiss of New Lines Magazine joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest reporting from the region.Feb. 14, 2022

