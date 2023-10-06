Biden leads Trump in general election polling, but GOP leads Dems on the issues

'Irresponsibility on steroids': Trump reportedly shared nuclear sub secrets09:11
Problem Solvers member defends group, says they tried for 'days, weeks' on a deal10:17
- Now Playing
Biden leads Trump in general election polling, but GOP leads Dems on the issues08:47
- UP NEXT
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell owes millions in unpaid legal fees, lawyers say02:57
What's a 'zilot'? Bob and Erin Odenkirk explain in their new book of poems for kids05:39
Sen. Manchin: Rep. McCarthy's ousting seemed to be personal08:26
'Lost Weekend' details the relationship of John Lennon and May Pang07:21
'This is as swampy as it gets': House Republican calls out Rep. Gaetz11:01
Sen. Manchin: Democracy as we know it wouldn't withstand another Trump administration03:43
GOP House member says he 'slept like a baby' after voting to oust McCarthy11:56
A father details his grief through comedy in 'Sorry for Your Loss'07:27
Willie Geist jokingly wonders about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce02:30
Joe: Kevin McCarthy knew this train was coming, and he just sat there07:37
'The Donald Trump show is over': Letitia James 'will not be bullied'07:53
Joe: Yesterday we saw chaos on GOP side and discipline on Dem side03:27
'This judge means business': Judge issues partial gag order08:07
Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key trace 'The History of Sketch Comedy'08:40
Donald Trump drops off Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans00:52
Rep. Clyburn: McCarthy made it virtually impossible for Dems to save him07:10
Jake Sherman: It's a very high hurdle for anyone to get to 21803:00
'Irresponsibility on steroids': Trump reportedly shared nuclear sub secrets09:11
Problem Solvers member defends group, says they tried for 'days, weeks' on a deal10:17
- Now Playing
Biden leads Trump in general election polling, but GOP leads Dems on the issues08:47
- UP NEXT
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell owes millions in unpaid legal fees, lawyers say02:57
What's a 'zilot'? Bob and Erin Odenkirk explain in their new book of poems for kids05:39
Sen. Manchin: Rep. McCarthy's ousting seemed to be personal08:26
Play All