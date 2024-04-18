IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden is leading among younger voters in new polling
April 18, 202408:57

    Biden is leading among younger voters in new polling

President Biden is leading among younger voters in a new Harvard Youth Poll. Younger voters also overwhelmingly support ceasefire in Gaza. Director of Polling at the Institute of Politics at Harvard, John Della Volpe, joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 18, 2024

