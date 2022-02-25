IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

00:49

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Friday that he will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the court.Feb. 25, 2022

