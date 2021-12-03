IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Congress votes for short-term government funding05:59
Sen. Kaine: Democrats need to go sell the economy10:56
Industry standards, conventional safety standards 'wildly disregarded'11:47
'To Live and Die in Alabama' looks at the controversial execution of Nathaniel Woods06:41
White House: We're not shutting down the economy08:53
Germany locks down unvaccinated people05:51
Actor Alec Baldwin says he didn't pull trigger in movie set shooting07:23
Rep. McCarthy said to be urging GOP members to stop infighting11:54
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson claims Dr. Fauci has overhyped omicron variant10:22
I am begging Congress to do something: Judge asks for 'common sense' protection bill10:12
White House on Covid response: President will pull out all the stops for winter07:06
Maya Wiley: Justice Roberts is the one to watch in abortion case03:39
Trump held multiple events after testing positive for Covid08:18
Atlanta's mayor-elect lays out his vision for the city07:49
Sen. Murphy makes passionate plea for gun safety10:27
Rev. Sharpton: Rep. McCarthy is not standing up against what is wrong08:59
New youth polling shows pessimism over state of U.S. democracy03:26
Surgeon General: Vaccine requirements work and they are not new05:50
New York City launches country's first overdose prevention centers10:13
Bipartisan group seeks establishment of Covid-19 commission07:48
Industry standards, conventional safety standards 'wildly disregarded'11:47
Stunt and FX coordinator and safety expert Steve Wolf and Barbara McQuade join Morning Joe to discuss actor Alec Baldwin's recent remarks about the fatal shooting on the 'Rust' film set.Dec. 3, 2021
Congress votes for short-term government funding05:59
Sen. Kaine: Democrats need to go sell the economy10:56
Industry standards, conventional safety standards 'wildly disregarded'11:47
'To Live and Die in Alabama' looks at the controversial execution of Nathaniel Woods06:41
White House: We're not shutting down the economy08:53
Germany locks down unvaccinated people05:51