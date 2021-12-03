IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter are charged with involuntary manslaughter

  • Congress votes for short-term government funding

    05:59

  • Sen. Kaine: Democrats need to go sell the economy

    10:56

  • Industry standards, conventional safety standards 'wildly disregarded'

    11:47

  • 'To Live and Die in Alabama' looks at the controversial execution of Nathaniel Woods

    06:41

  • White House: We're not shutting down the economy

    08:53

  • Germany locks down unvaccinated people

    05:51

  • Actor Alec Baldwin says he didn't pull trigger in movie set shooting

    07:23

  • Rep. McCarthy said to be urging GOP members to stop infighting

    11:54

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson claims Dr. Fauci has overhyped omicron variant

    10:22

  • I am begging Congress to do something: Judge asks for 'common sense' protection bill

    10:12

  • White House on Covid response: President will pull out all the stops for winter

    07:06

  • Maya Wiley: Justice Roberts is the one to watch in abortion case

    03:39

  • Trump held multiple events after testing positive for Covid

    08:18

  • Atlanta's mayor-elect lays out his vision for the city

    07:49

  • Sen. Murphy makes passionate plea for gun safety

    10:27

  • Rev. Sharpton: Rep. McCarthy is not standing up against what is wrong

    08:59

  • New youth polling shows pessimism over state of U.S. democracy

    03:26

  • Surgeon General: Vaccine requirements work and they are not new

    05:50

  • New York City launches country's first overdose prevention centers

    10:13

  • Bipartisan group seeks establishment of Covid-19 commission

    07:48

Morning Joe

Industry standards, conventional safety standards 'wildly disregarded'

11:47

Stunt and FX coordinator and safety expert Steve Wolf and Barbara McQuade join Morning Joe to discuss actor Alec Baldwin's recent remarks about the fatal shooting on the 'Rust' film set.Dec. 3, 2021

