'Trump doesn't want just loyalty, he wants slavish loyalty': Sykes on Trump's VP 'wannabes'

In a CNN interview, President Biden asserted that Trump will likely not accept the 2024 election results, stating, "I promise you he won't."  Meanwhile, the Biden campaign uses strategic contrasts, capitalizing on Trump's legal challenges and faltering projects, like the failed Foxconn plant, to underscore differences in leadership and achievements. The Morning Joe panel discuss the reluctance of Trump's potential VP candidates to commit to honoring the election results and the possible political impact of Trump's trial outcomes, especially among swing voters in key states like Wisconsin.May 9, 2024

