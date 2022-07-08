IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

    05:42

  • McFaul: The Russians have made it crystal clear they want a trade

    10:35

  • January 6 committee to investigate Trump's possible ties to militia groups

    09:17

  • Attorneys for Sen. Graham say he'll challenge Georgia subpoena

    10:51

  • Henry Kissinger writes about 'Leadership' in new book

    07:13

  • James Comey, Andrew McCabe both faced intensive IRS audits: NYT

    05:56

  • Is Virginia Gov. Youngkin considering a 2024 presidential run?

    05:20

  • Trump White House counsel agrees to closed door interview

    08:18

  • Highland Park suspect's past littered with red flags

    12:35

  • Joe: These are tragedies that are avoidable; Congress has to do something

    08:47

  • Donald Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia

    06:48

  • Democrats call for more gun safety measures

    05:19

  • 'We are all grieving': Board members react to Highland Park shooting

    05:31

  • Highland Park mayor: Community in unbelievable grief and sadness

    05:07

  • Sen. Duckworth: We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

    05:52

  • Jan. 6 committee member releases audio of threats made to his office

    07:38

  • Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety

    10:34

  • Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial

    03:44

  • Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows

    05:09

Morning Joe

‘This is the most Un-Japanese-like thing to happen’: U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the Assassination of Shinzo Abe

07:26

U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel, joined Morning Joe following the breaking news that the Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated. Amb. Emanuel discusses Abe's 'transformational' impact on the world's stage, and how 'his voice is going to be sorely missed at an essential time.'    Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe died at the age of 67 after being shot during a speech at a campaign event for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the city of Nara in western Japan on Friday. Abe was the longest serving PM in Japanese history.July 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

    05:42

  • McFaul: The Russians have made it crystal clear they want a trade

    10:35

  • January 6 committee to investigate Trump's possible ties to militia groups

    09:17

  • Attorneys for Sen. Graham say he'll challenge Georgia subpoena

    10:51

  • Henry Kissinger writes about 'Leadership' in new book

    07:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All