‘This is the most Un-Japanese-like thing to happen’: U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the Assassination of Shinzo Abe

U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel, joined Morning Joe following the breaking news that the Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated. Amb. Emanuel discusses Abe's 'transformational' impact on the world's stage, and how 'his voice is going to be sorely missed at an essential time.' Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe died at the age of 67 after being shot during a speech at a campaign event for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the city of Nara in western Japan on Friday. Abe was the longest serving PM in Japanese history.July 8, 2022