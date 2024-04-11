IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘A disaster for women’: Arizona senator rips near-total abortion ban
April 11, 2024

Morning Joe

‘A disaster for women’: Arizona senator rips near-total abortion ban

05:50

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., joins Morning Joe to discuss a new near-total abortion ban in his state and why he says it's a disaster for women and it will drive doctors from the state.April 11, 2024

