'A compassionate warning': Eddie Redmayne on 'Cabaret's timely message
May 9, 202405:52

    'A compassionate warning': Eddie Redmayne on 'Cabaret's timely message

    Hillary Clinton: Joe Biden is the only choice for women who value freedom

'A compassionate warning': Eddie Redmayne on 'Cabaret's timely message

05:52

"Cabaret" has returned to Broadway, featuring a fresh, immersive experience led by stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin. The Tony-nominated co-stars join Morning Joe to discuss the exciting revival.May 9, 2024

    'A compassionate warning': Eddie Redmayne on 'Cabaret's timely message

    Hillary Clinton: Joe Biden is the only choice for women who value freedom

