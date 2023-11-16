IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mehdi on MSNBC

‘That was a mistake’: Mehdi challenges Israeli adviser Mark Regev on false Israeli Claims

14:05

Watch-Mehdi’s wide ranging interview with Mark Regev, Senior Adviser to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, on the status of a possible hostage deal, accusations of war crimes, and Israeli ministers’ extreme rhetoric.Nov. 16, 2023

