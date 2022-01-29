IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Stay home': State of emergency declared in New York, New Jersey amid winter storm

Lindsey Reiser Reports

'Stay home': State of emergency declared in New York, New Jersey amid winter storm

A state of emergency has been declared in New York and New Jersey as a winter storm slams the Northeast. The Department of Sanitation stated they have treated 700 miles of road across New York City, and officials are saying to stay indoors if possible.Jan. 29, 2022

