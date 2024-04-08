IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Strange cosmic coincidence': Solar eclipse passes across North America
April 8, 202408:20

Katy Tur

'Strange cosmic coincidence': Solar eclipse passes across North America

08:20

Katy Tur is joined by NBC News' Bill Karins, George Solis and Senior Editor of Space and Physics for Scientific American Lee Billings as the solar eclipse crosses New York.April 8, 2024

