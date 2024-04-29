IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Great threat to our democracy': Pelosi blasts Trump in one-on-one interview
April 29, 202409:42

Katy Tur

'Great threat to our democracy': Pelosi blasts Trump in one-on-one interview

09:42

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joins Katy Tur to weigh in on the protests at college campuses across the country over the Israel-Hamas war and former President Trump’s legal woes.April 29, 2024

