Dismissed juror says he could not be impartial because he had 'satirized' Trump
  • Second seated juror in Trump hush money trial has been dismissed

    Dismissed juror says he could not be impartial because he had 'satirized' Trump

    Dismissed juror describes seeing Trump in the courtroom during hush money trial

  • Prosecutors say Trump has violated gag order seven more times

  • Trump juror dismissed after being sworn in for hush money trial

  • Seated juror dismissed in Trump hush money trial

  • 'The end of his quest for Manhattan's approval': How Trump's trial exposes his insecurities

  • 'A clear violation': Gagged Trump posts Fox lie about criminal case jury pool

  • Lawrence reacts to Trump post attacking NY criminal case jury pool

  • Trump attacks hush money prosecutor on crime--but NYC crime is down

  • ‘Dumb as f---’: Trump forced to hear mean tweets about himself in court

  • Donald Trump learns the rules don’t change when you’re a criminal defendant

  • George Conway on Trump: 'He is a narcissistic sociopath, he's not a normal, he's unwell'

  • 'Last piece' of jury selection is people who are 'willing to convict': Charles Coleman

  • 'I will not have any jurors intimidated': Judge issues warning during trial

  • Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

  • ‘I'm in danger’: Trump's ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author sounds alarm over potential re-election

  • Lawrence: Criminal defendant Trump makes history in sleeping court room portrait

  • ‘He blew it’: Trump defends hush money payments on Day 2 of trial

José Díaz-Balart

Dismissed juror says he could not be impartial because he had 'satirized' Trump

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard speaks to a potential juror who was dismissed after he said he could not be impartial in former President Trump's hush money trial. He said he had "satirized" Trump in art he had made and it would have been "dishonest" for him to have withheld that information.April 18, 2024

