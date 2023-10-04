‘Absolutely phenomenal’: Sen. Alex Padilla celebrates Laphonza Butler Senate seat appointment

Laphonza Butler has been sworn in as the new California senator, filling the seat left vacant after the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Butler "is going to be absolutely phenomenal… she leads with heart but is also a strategic thinker," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) reacts. Sen. Padilla also comments on the downfall of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, immigration reform, and Hispanic Heritage Month.Oct. 4, 2023