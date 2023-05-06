IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McCarthy's Dangerous Debt Ceiling Game

    03:07

  • Deputy Treasury Sec. Adeyemo "Default would be catastrophic for the United States"

    05:40

  • "America deserves better." Fred Guttenberg reacts to the outlet mall shooting in Texas

    08:28

  • EXCLUSIVE: John Legend talks new documentary 'Home/Free'

    10:57
  • Now Playing

    As debt ceiling deadline looms, House Dems explore new option

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    VP Harris and the 2024 campaign

    02:57

  • One-on-one with State Rep. Justin Jones

    07:49

  • Chasten Buttigieg discusses LGBTQ Attacks, His New Memoir for Young Adults

    06:37

  • Montana governor signs bill into law restricting gender affirming minors

    05:21

  • Clyburn "[McCarthy's budget legislation] will be dead on arrival..."

    08:13

  • What it means to be Black in America

    02:35

  • Mayor Bibb, "Cleveland is Ready to Build Things Once Again"

    06:52

  • OMB Dir. Young: "Avoiding default is a basic responsibility of Congress"

    05:58

  • Meet the Afghanistan War Veteran Taking on Rep. George Santos

    05:35

  • Jayapal: '[GOP transgender sports ban] making [trans youth] lose faith in government'

    05:45

  • Crump: 'We have to send a message legally because the next Ralph Yarl may not be so fortunate'

    07:27

  • 'Moral Monday' Rally Set for This Week in Nashville

    06:03

  • Exclusive: Minority Whip Rep. Clark on Stalled Debt Limit "This is Very Dangerous Political Theater"

    08:06

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's pardon problem

    03:12

  • Pfizer Exec. Sally Susman on communicating during a public health crisis

    05:53

Jonathan Capehart

As debt ceiling deadline looms, House Dems explore new option

05:27

As the U.S. economy readies for a potentially catastrophic event if the debt ceiling is not raised, Rep. Mark DeSaulnier joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the alternate option House Democrats are exploring to get the job done.May 6, 2023

  • McCarthy's Dangerous Debt Ceiling Game

    03:07

  • Deputy Treasury Sec. Adeyemo "Default would be catastrophic for the United States"

    05:40

  • "America deserves better." Fred Guttenberg reacts to the outlet mall shooting in Texas

    08:28

  • EXCLUSIVE: John Legend talks new documentary 'Home/Free'

    10:57
  • Now Playing

    As debt ceiling deadline looms, House Dems explore new option

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    VP Harris and the 2024 campaign

    02:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All