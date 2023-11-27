IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Top WH Security Advisor on Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal: ‘If hostages continue to be released, the pause should continue’

Inside with Jen Psaki

Top WH Security Advisor on Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal: ‘If hostages continue to be released, the pause should continue’

Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer joins Jen Psaki to discuss the release of a third group of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Four-year-old Abigail More Edan was among the 17 hostages released and the first American released. Psaki also asked Finer if an extension of the four-day truce may be possible.Nov. 27, 2023

