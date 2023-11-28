IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How a Trump 11th hour pardon reportedly derailed a federal investigation

    07:05
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Crazy’: Trump pardon of Kushner pal is a taste of ‘tough on crime’ presidency

    05:04

  • 'They need your support to help them heal': Relative of freed hostages speaks out

    04:53

  • Freed hostages arrive in Israel amid temporary cease-fire deal

    06:03

  • Top WH Security Advisor on Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal: ‘If hostages continue to be released, the pause should continue’

    09:59

  • Biden celebrates release of 4-year-old hostage

    08:19

  • Star Jan. 6 witness says Trump should be 'nowhere near' the Oval Office again

    07:38

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: 'We're fighting for our democracy' in 2024

    05:51

  • Jen Psaki: George Santos proves Republicans can draw lines… just not when it comes to Trump

    03:57

  • Jen Psaki's one-on-one interview with Governor JB Pritzker

    34:48

  • 'Hell yeah': Katyal says he’d argue Trump insurrection case before Supreme Court

    03:59

  • Trump could ultimately face jail time: Rep. Goldman on Trump violating gag order

    04:41

  • Gov. Pritzker: 'Deeply concerned' about Trump's 'predilection for revenge' 

    01:28

  • Judge rules Trump 'engaged in an insurrection,' but is eligible for ballot

    04:16

  • Trump, Johnson duo is the 'authoritarian meets zealot buddy movie' that no one needs

    05:23

  • 'A traitor': Anonymous former senior Trump official speaks out in new book

    12:19

  • 'Sickest thing I've ever heard': Trump denies trying to leave GOP in exclusive new audio

    02:33

  • Jen Psaki spends the day with Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia 

    05:52

  • Raskin: Trump second term would look 'a lot like Vladimir Putin's Russia'

    09:08

  • 'Total chaos': Governor Josh Shapiro on Trump taking the stand in NY civil fraud trial

    07:05

Inside with Jen Psaki

How a Trump 11th hour pardon reportedly derailed a federal investigation

07:05

New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt joins MSNBC's Jen Psaki to discuss his reporting on now-former President Donald Trump's 11th hour pardon of a man with ties to the Kushner family, and how said pardon reportedly interfered with a federal investigation. Nov. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How a Trump 11th hour pardon reportedly derailed a federal investigation

    07:05
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Crazy’: Trump pardon of Kushner pal is a taste of ‘tough on crime’ presidency

    05:04

  • 'They need your support to help them heal': Relative of freed hostages speaks out

    04:53

  • Freed hostages arrive in Israel amid temporary cease-fire deal

    06:03

  • Top WH Security Advisor on Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal: ‘If hostages continue to be released, the pause should continue’

    09:59

  • Biden celebrates release of 4-year-old hostage

    08:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All