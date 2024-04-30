IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'This was not to hide it from Melania': Fmr. NY prosecutor picks apart Trump scheme
April 30, 202405:59

Inside with Jen Psaki

'This was not to hide it from Melania': Fmr. NY prosecutor picks apart Trump scheme

05:59

Former NY prosecutor Tristan Snell and NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray join Jen Psaki to discuss Donald Trump's hush money case.April 30, 2024

