‘Something seemed off’: Reporter reveals truth about Sen. Britt’s disastrous SOTU response
March 13, 202404:39
Inside with Jen Psaki

‘Something seemed off’: Reporter reveals truth about Sen. Britt’s disastrous SOTU response

04:39

Jonathan Katz, the journalist who uncovered the truth about Senator Britt's misleading State of the Union response, joins Jen Psaki to discuss how he fact-checked Britt and his reaction to her attempted clarification. March 13, 2024

