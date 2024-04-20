A tale of two presidents

The hush money trial of former President Donald Trump kicked off this week with several days of jury selection. We don’t know yet how this proceeding will impact the presidential campaign, and I wouldn’t assume the optics will tilt in Trump’s favor. But if the next several weeks of the trial look anything like this first (and I suspect they will), I think Trump may be in some trouble.

On the one hand, Trump is now going to be cooped up in a Manhattan courtroom for multiple weeks, forced to sit eye-to-eye with the people who will ultimately decide his fate. He was observed seeming to nod off — or at least, close his eyes — on day one of the trial, and describe the trial as “an assault” on the country outside the courtroom. Will his political base love these unhinged rants? Sure. But will everyone else? I’m skeptical.

Meanwhile in Washington, America watched President Joe Biden leading an international coalition from the Situation Room as Iranian drones launched an ultimately unsuccessful attack on Israel. Biden also visited his hometown of Scranton, talked with steelworkers in Pittsburgh, and made a campaign stop in Philadelphia, where he was endorsed by 15 members of the Kennedy family.

Over the next six weeks, the first criminal trial of a former president will consume a great deal of oxygen. But that split screen may not be the political win the Trump team is betting on.

A story you should be following: Gov. Newsom’s “Right to Travel” campaign

I sat down with California Gov. Gavin Newsom for an exclusive interview breaking down the state of the 2024 presidential race, Trump’s criminal trial and his own efforts to combat threats to abortion access.

Newsom recently launched the “Right to Travel” campaign, which aims to bring awareness to state laws that criminalize anyone who travels to receive an abortion. Newsom is working on new legislation that will help Arizona doctors quickly become authorized to practice reproductive care in California.

As a part of that push, he is launching a new ad on Sunday that will run in Alabama about the impact of a new bill working its way through the state legislature. Alabama state law already bans all abortions, unless the mother’s life is seriously threatened. A new bill introduced in the Alabama House would make it a misdemeanor for someone to aid a minor in accessing an abortion without notifying their parent or guardian.

Tune in on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET for a first look at the ad, and my full conversation with Governor Newsom.

Someone you should know: Matthew Colangelo

As we head toward the second week of Trump’s criminal trial in New York, it’s worth paying attention to the New York prosecutors faced with the unprecedented task of trying a case against a former president.

As senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Matthew Colangelo is leading the prosecution. Notably, this will not be his first experience investigating Trump.

Colangelo aided New York Attorney General Letitia James in both the civil inquiry into Trump and the investigation into the Trump Foundation, which led to the charity’s dissolution in 2018. He also previously served as a senior official at the Justice Department.

He’s also no stranger to the former president’s ire. In a press conference last month, Trump highlighted Colangelo’s prior work with the DOJ in an evidence-free attempt to link Bragg’s investigation to the Biden administration.

Colangelo’s knowledge into what makes Trump tick makes him an invaluable asset for the Manhattan DA’s seven-person team of prosecutors. He’s certainly someone to keep an eye on.

Gary Grumbach’s weekend routine

NBC Field Producer Gary Grumbach spent this week reporting inside of Trump’s Manhattan courtroom, providing important reporting on jury selection in real time. You can follow Gary on X, @GaryGrumbach.

What show are you bingeing right now?

Does former President Trump’s hush money trial count? That’s what I’ll be spending the foreseeable future watching, and reporting on from inside the courthouse for NBC News.

For fun, I just finished "The Bear," and now I can’t go to restaurants without wondering if that’s how things are really working back there! I do also always love a "West Wing" rewatch.

What’s the last book you read?

Alex Trebek’s “The Answer Is.” It was a funny, sentimental memoir filled poignant thoughts and life lessons, written during the final years of the TV icon’s life.

I also love supporting the books of my fellow NBC colleagues — Ryan Reilly’s “Sedition Hunters” provides a fascinating, deeply reported look at how the FBI found — and the Department of Justice prosecuted — hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants.

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

I often fill in for our White House and Capitol Hill teams on the weekends — so if I’m working, I’ll be up to make sure I catch the morning shows and read in on the day’s headlines. If I’m off, still early enough to make sure I can grab a bacon egg and cheese from my favorite neighborhood spot without having to wait in line!

How do you take your coffee?

Orange, and in juice form. Who needs caffeine!