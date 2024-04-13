Iran launches drones at Israel, igniting fears of an escalating conflict

Iran has launched drones from its territory toward Israel, ramping up fears of a broader war in the Middle East as tensions in the region escalate dramatically.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on state television that it had fired drones and missiles at specific locations in Israel “in response to crimes by the Zionist Regime.” Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement that it is “prepared and ready for all its formations in defense and attacks.”

The drone attack — which involves more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles, according to the IDF — is the start of what is expected to be an operation that will last late into the night. The attack is also likely to include missile launches, NBC News reported, citing three U.S. officials.

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said President Joe Biden’s team is in communication with Israeli officials, and she reiterated the president’s “ironclad” support for Israel’s security. Israel also closed its airspace to all commercial flights.

The Iranian government had vowed to retaliate after suspected Israeli airstrikes hit its consular offices in Damascus, Syria, on April 1, killing two top Iranian commanders and five military advisers in the IRGC.

Bracing for a possible attack on Saturday, Israeli officials called off upcoming school trips and put IDF forces on full alert. Biden also cut short a vacation weekend to return to meet with his national security team in Washington, D.C., about unfolding developments.

Iran’s drone attacks on Saturday come after a flurry of efforts from the U.S. to dissuade Tehran from retaliating against Israel. The strikes will take “several hours” to reach Israel, Hagari said in his statement, warning citizens to take cover in protected areas if they receive an alert.