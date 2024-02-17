A business body blow

The eye-popping $350 million-plus judgment levied against Donald Trump and his co-defendants in New York on Friday arguably marks the first time Trump has ever been held truly accountable for his fraudulent business practices after more than four decades working in New York real estate.

Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling and subsequent penalties confirm the way fraud has been Trump’s modus operandi for years — beginning long before his infamous descent down the escalator at Trump Tower in 2015. And it’s not hard to connect the dots between Trump defrauding his lenders and business partners and his attempt to overturn a free and fair election in 2020. Indeed, one of the charges Trump is currently facing in D.C. federal court is “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

So while this week’s judgement is devastating to Trump’s business and his ability to operate in New York, at least in the short term, it may ultimately seem superficial in comparison to the criminal trials still ahead. And all of them are anchored by Trump’s apparent willingness to lie, cheat and cut corners.

A story you should be following: The mass shooting cycle of violence

Wednesday marked the sixth anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and staff were killed. To commemorate the anniversary, the parents of victim Joaquin Oliver joined CNN for an interview to discuss their ongoing efforts for gun reform.

The topic of that interview quickly shifted as we witnessed yet another mass shooting unfolding in real time. This one was in Kansas City, Missouri, where thousands of Chiefs fans gathered to celebrate their team’s Super Bowl victory. One person was killed and another 22 were injured. At least half of the victims were under the age of 16; the youngest victim was just 6 years old.

When asked for his reaction in real time, Joaquin’s father, Manuel Oliver, said, “I’m not surprised at all.” “I can tell you two things,” he continued. “There’s a gun and there’s people who were shot. The common element, the gun and someone shooting innocent people.”

I have been thinking about that moment all week. And I hope others have too.

Someone you should know: Jim Prokopiak

In Tuesday’s special election race in New York, Democrat Tom Suozzi defeated Republican Mazi Pilip to fill former GOP Rep. George Santos’ vacated seat in the state's 3rd District. His victory further narrowed the House GOP’s already razor-thin majority.

But that wasn’t the only victory for Democrats on Tuesday night.

In Pennsylvania, Jim Prokopiak further cemented Democrats’ narrow majority in the state’s House of Representatives. Pennsylvania Democrats now control the House 102-100, holding onto the slim margin they have defended in four special elections just this year.

Protecting abortion rights and advocating for more funding for K-12 education and a higher minimum wage were the focus of Prokopiak’s campaign.

Jared Cohen’s weekend routine

I recently sat down with Jared Cohen, the author of the new book “Life After Power.” Stay tuned for our deep dive into presidential history, coming soon on “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

What show are you bingeing on right now?

“Friday Night Lights.” Somehow I missed this show when it first came out and I need a break from my post-apocalypse shows, which I’ve maxed out on anyway.

What’s the last book you read?

“The Black Wave” by Kim Ghattas. I used to read a lot of Middle East history and now that I’m taking a break from U.S. history, I’m getting back into that.

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

I have three kids, so I have a natural alarm clock that makes me permanently unable to sleep past 7 a.m.