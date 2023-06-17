Team Biden's (quiet) big bet

Don’t expect the Joe Biden campaign to be blasting Donald Trump over his legal troubles in the months ahead. Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez confirmed the campaign would not be fundraising off Trump’s indictments, and indeed, the president has focused this week on the scourge of junk fees, instead of Trump’s Miami arraignment.

There are two reasons driving this decision. The first is that Biden wants to stay true to his promise that he would do everything he can to restore and protect the independence of the Justice Department. And the second is the team sees staying out of scandal-driven public relations wars with Trump as the same strategy that helped them win in 2020.

Believe me, there are many ways to contrast Biden’s commitment to the rule of law with his rival’s lack thereof that don’t require him weighing in directly on the indictment. But his team’s silence is central to the strategy … for now.

A story you should be following: Abortion on the ticket in Virginia

This coming Tuesday, Virginians will head to the polls to vote in a primary election that may determine the fate of abortion rights in the state. Lashrecse Aird, a staunch defender of abortion rights, is challenging Joe Morrissey, a self-described “pro-life” Democrat, in Virginia’s 13th Senate District.

The stakes here are high, as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continues his push for a 15-week abortion ban. Democrats successfully blocked the ban last session, but they hold a razor-thin majority. Every vote for abortion rights is crucial, and Morrissey has signaled a willingness to consider a Youngkin’s bill.

With no current abortion ban in place, Virginia has emerged as a rare access point for abortion care in the region. Any change could have sweeping consequences across the southeast United States.

Some people you should know: NBC’s 2024 embeds

The 2024 race is heating up, and NBC News has announced the nine journalists who will be embedded with the various presidential candidates on the campaign trail.

The campaign embeds, as they are known, will be NBC’s eyes and ears as candidates make their cases to the public.

I know from my time on the campaign trail as traveling press secretary that the embeds are at the front lines when news breaks and provide vital reporting in real time.

MSNBC

Be the first to know what’s going on inside the campaigns by giving our embeds a follow on Twitter:

Emma Barnett //@emmab929

Sarah Dean // @sarahmdean95

Nnamdi Egwuonwu // @NnamEgwuon

Jillian Frankel // @JillianFrankel

Alec Hernandez // @AlecAHernandez

Greg Hyatt // @GregMHyatt

Katherine Koretski // @kekoretski

Alex Tabet // @AlexanderTabet

Jake Traylor // @jake__traylor

NBC senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett's weekend routine

What show are you bingeing right now?

Like everyone else, I’m mourning the end of “Succession” on Sundays. But I’m ready to dive into the new season of “Somebody Somewhere,” if only I could stay awake…

What’s the last book you read?

“The Shadow Docket,” by Steve Vladeck. It’s all about how the U.S. Supreme Court is handling cases with enormous stakes behind the scenes, without full argument and briefing —something everyone should keep an eye on.

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

I live in a New York City apartment with two small children under 4 — what’s a weekend?

How do you take your coffee?

A single shot of espresso and whole milk, extra ice, two Splendas. I basically want it to taste like coffee ice cream, ideally.