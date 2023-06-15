Peter Alexander: President Biden cracking down on hidden ‘junk fees’ 

President Biden is cracking down on hidden “junk fees,” extra costs that are often tacked on at the end of concert tickets, fights, hotels, and credit cards. NBC News co-Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the Biden Administration is going after these fees, and parlaying this action into “some good politics.” Alexander says “junk fees” impact Americans across the country: “It affects Americans all over the place. Can add up to hundreds of dollars a year for Americans, the White House says.”June 15, 2023