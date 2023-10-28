The dangers of a wolf in a suit jacket

On Wednesday, the House finally elected a new speaker. After multiple failed attempts, the House GOP picked a relatively unknown guy who cleared a pretty low bar: He wears a suit, seems competent and once started a “civility caucus” with Rep. Charlie Crist. A conservative, but a pretty nonthreatening one.

Seems OK, right?

Not so much.

Most Americans might not be able to pick Mike Johnson out of a lineup, but in reality he’s far from benign. Johnson is a true Trump believer. He was an architect in the House of Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and served as one of the former president's impeachment lawyers. He is opposed to any form of abortion access. He once supported criminalizing gay sex.

Speaker of the House-elect Mike Johnson, R-La., takes the oath at the Capitol on Wednesday. Matt McClain / The Washington Post via Getty Images

But it’s not just his political ideology that should scare us. Johnson is basically a Christian fundamentalist. He believes that America is a Christian nation, and that those values should be reflected in our interpretation of the Constitution.

His ideas of what America should be are completely out of line with what America actually is.

So yes, unlike Rep. Jim Jordan, Mike Johnson knows how to wear a suit jacket. He doesn’t have a questionable record as a former wrestling coach, or an unnerving tendency to yell.

But harmless? Just the opposite.

A story you should be following: United States v. Rahimi

In the wake of yet another mass shooting in America, the debate over gun legislation has once again taken center stage.

One thing that I’m keeping a close eye on is the Supreme Court’s next gun rights case, United States v. Rahimi. On Nov. 7, the justices will consider whether domestic abusers have a right to gun ownership.

This case stems from a series of shootings allegedly committed by Zackey Rahimi beginning in 2019. In one instance, Rahimi allegedly fired a gun at a bystander who allegedly saw him assaulting his girlfriend; prosecutors allege Rahimi later threatened to shoot her as well.

Under federal law, a court can bar someone from owning firearms if it’s determined they are a violent threat to their partner or child, and can issue a restraining order against them.

Rahimi, an allegedly violent domestic abuser, was banned from possessing firearms. But the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the federal law is unconstitutional on its face — and violent Americans like Rahimi have a constitutional right to own guns.

This case is likely to have real implications for victims of domestic abuse across the country. States that stopped those with domestic violence restraining orders from owning a gun have seen a 13% decrease in “intimate partner homicides,” according to the Giffords Law Center.

Some people you should know: Maine reporters

At least 18 people were killed and another 13 were injured on Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine, after a man opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar.

Local reporters in Maine have been covering this story extensively — from the shock rippling through their community, to the ongoing manhunt for the suspect.

For the latest on this tragic, breaking story follow:

Zack Blanchard: Reporter and anchor for News Center Maine

Chris Costa: Reporter and anchor for News Center Maine

Steve Collins: State House reporter for the Lewiston Sun Journal

Dan MacLeod: Managing editor of the Bangor Daily News

Jack Molmud: Reporter for News Center Maine

Peter Alexander's weekend routine

What show are you bingeing right now?

Taking suggestions. I’m due to watch "The Bear." Loved "Succession" and "Ted Lasso," of course, and I’m eager for the return of "Shrinking."

What’s the last book you read?

“Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team,” by John U. Bacon. It’s an entertaining and uplifting book about a coach who helped transform the nation’s worst high school hockey team into one of its best. Most compelling takeaways: Set high expectations and make teammates accountable to one another.

What time do you wake up on the weekends?

On Saturday mornings, the alarm — in my New York City hotel room — sounds at 4:15 a.m. with a 4:45 a.m. pickup. After reading in and getting cleaned up, I’m on set shortly after 6 a.m. for Saturday TODAY. On Sundays, I sleep til our eight- year-old daughter dives on me.

How do you take your coffee?

I know it sounds nuts, but even after all these years — most of them doing morning TV — I still don’t drink coffee. But I buy a mean vanilla latte (one pump vanilla!) for my wife.