Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in Trump call logs from day of Capitol riot
04:43
The January 6 select committee has found gaps in the call logs of former President Trump on the day of the Capitol riot in records obtained by the White House. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell, Garrett Haake and the New York Times' Luke Broadwater have details.Feb. 10, 2022
