Deadline White House

WH Deputy Chief of Staff: Biden believes we are at ‘inflection point’ in nation

07:11

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jennifer O'Malley Dillon previews with Nicolle Wallace the president's primetime speech in Philadelphia and discusses what the president plans to do in the lead up to the midtermsSept. 1, 2022

