WH Deputy Chief of Staff: Biden believes we are at ‘inflection point’ in nation

- Now Playing
WH Deputy Chief of Staff: Biden believes we are at ‘inflection point’ in nation07:11
- UP NEXT
John Brennan: Nat Sec. professionals ‘are shaking their heads’ at damage that may have been done09:07
Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case01:54
Rep. Lofgren says the Jan. 6 committee is ‘still finding new things’11:22
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dead at 9103:48
David Laufman: Trump is trying to ‘throw a monkey wrench’ into an ongoing criminal investigation09:53
President Biden ‘flips the script’ on Republicans with law and order message05:14
David Jolly: There’s a willingness in the Trump regime to use violence07:37
Justice Department weighs whether or not to prosecute Trump05:03
Florida's Maxwell Frost charts new path for Gen Z congressional candidates05:05
Ron Klain: ‘Democracy is definitely on the ballot’06:40
Andrew Weissmann predicts ‘the former president will be prosecuted’04:27
Stefanik challenger: Stefanik is the ‘defender in chief of January 6th’05:31
Neal Katyal suspects unredacted parts of affidavit will include ‘damning information’08:43
Charlie Crist: Floridians ready 'to move on' from DeSantis07:58
Andrew Weissman: New unredacted memo from Trump DOJ officials is ‘a doozy’11:58
Justice Department releases Barr memo on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe02:48
Charlie Sykes: GOP candidates transform politics into an ‘unserious business’06:55
Frank Figliuzzi: Reports that Trump reviewed documents shows his willful intent09:38
Michael Keaton: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is 'extraordinary'11:41
- Now Playing
WH Deputy Chief of Staff: Biden believes we are at ‘inflection point’ in nation07:11
- UP NEXT
John Brennan: Nat Sec. professionals ‘are shaking their heads’ at damage that may have been done09:07
Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case01:54
Rep. Lofgren says the Jan. 6 committee is ‘still finding new things’11:22
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dead at 9103:48
David Laufman: Trump is trying to ‘throw a monkey wrench’ into an ongoing criminal investigation09:53
Play All