Deadline White House

U.S. Ambassador to UN: Sharing of info on Russia's movements is 'about transparency'

07:39

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss the latest in the crisis in Ukraine, as well as how the United Nations is attempting to use diplomacy to diffuse the situation.Feb. 17, 2022

