Trump’s televised trial: The irony of the reality star president’s live-streamed ‘demise’

Former Lead Investigator for the January 6th Select Committee Tim Heaphy, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and host of the podcast "On Brand" Donny Deutsch join Nicolle Wallace to discuss Donald Trump's decision to exercise his right to waive his arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia where he's pleaded not guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges brought by District Attorney Fani Willis, a case that will now be livestreamed and televised according to a court order.Aug. 31, 2023