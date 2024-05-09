Trump’s defense team throws the kitchen sink at Stormy Daniels on Day 14 of hush money trial

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the continuation of Stormy Daniels testimony in the Trump Hush Money trial with Trump’s defense team scraping to the bottom to hit Stormy Daniels as low as possible to try to discredit the witness at the center of the hush money payments. May 9, 2024