This is about 'corporate greed': UAW president reacts to President Biden joining picket line

- Now Playing
This is about 'corporate greed': UAW president reacts to President Biden joining picket line08:04
- UP NEXT
'The end of Donald Trump the businessman': DOJ vet on bombshell NY fraud ruling11:57
Judge finds Trump committed fraud in NY civil case04:59
'The willful ignorance' of Trump's GOP: Pro-democracy advocates fear ex-president's return10:58
Top Dem Rep: Cassidy Hutchinson showed 'more courage' than 'old guys she worked with'07:31
'Unprecedented': Trump calls media 'enemy of the people' as concerns of violence spike09:08
Rudy's 'mounting' legal problems: Giuliani shamelessly snubs federal judge’s order to pay up05:10
'It was something': Tempers flare in pre-trial hearing in NY AG's Trump fraud suit10:29
The straw that breaks the camel's back? SCOTUS scandal widens with new Thomas report09:23
Sen. Durbin calls on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from upcoming SCOTUS case09:18
Former Army General: Trump 'entirely unqualified' for office, a 'danger to the republic'10:24
Nicolle: How Gen. Milley fought to contain an unstable Trump, protect 'stability' of democracy07:14
'An ornery, unlikeable character': The incredible shrinking campaign of Ron DeSantis05:57
'Simply couldn't be part of it': Fmr. prosecutor breaks silence on quitting Trump-Russia probe11:54
'No longer' a foreign threat: New bipartisan group calls out MAGA movement as 'fascist'10:45
Report: Ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson says Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6th05:54
Nicolle: ‘Gap between Earth 1 and Earth 2 on full display’ as Garland defends DOJ in hearing11:24
A 'fictional world': Schiff calls out GOP colleagues for claiming Trump is 'victim' of justice06:37
Gov. Josh Shapiro: PA has made a 'giant leap forward' in automatic voter registration09:11
'Holding to account': Hear Sen. McCaskill's idea for how judge should handle 'gag order' on Trump08:14
- Now Playing
This is about 'corporate greed': UAW president reacts to President Biden joining picket line08:04
- UP NEXT
'The end of Donald Trump the businessman': DOJ vet on bombshell NY fraud ruling11:57
Judge finds Trump committed fraud in NY civil case04:59
'The willful ignorance' of Trump's GOP: Pro-democracy advocates fear ex-president's return10:58
Top Dem Rep: Cassidy Hutchinson showed 'more courage' than 'old guys she worked with'07:31
'Unprecedented': Trump calls media 'enemy of the people' as concerns of violence spike09:08
Play All