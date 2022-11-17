IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

The end of an era in American politics: Pelosi steps down as leader of House Dems

04:34

Former Congresswoman Donna Edwards and NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali react to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will remain a member of Congress but will not seek a leadership postNov. 17, 2022

