IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • MI Secy. Of State: ‘All that stands between us and losing our democracy are people’

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Luria: Pressure on state election officials culminated in pressure at the Capitol

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    Matt Dowd warns: TX is showing what happens if democracy is dismantled

    08:17

  • David Jolly: The 1/6 committee has ‘isolated Trump as the bad actor’

    09:44

  • Jan. 6 committee cooperating with DOJ on transcripts

    11:38

  • Rep. Murphy: We came ‘perilously close to losing our democracy’

    08:19

  • Katy Tur on her new memoir: I had to go back to go forward

    08:09

  • Shannon Watts calls gun safety deal ‘an important first step’

    08:46

  • Joyce Vance: Loudermilk is obligated to come in and testify

    08:59

  • Documentarian Nick Quested: Proud Boys ‘had another agenda’

    09:19

  • Frank Figliuzzi warns violence from right-wing extremists is being cultivated by officeholders

    08:10

  • Rep. Murphy: Some of the most insidious threats to our democracy happened before 1/6

    09:42

  • Neal Katyal: Trump brought ‘rumor after rumor’ to officials at DOJ

    09:50

  • Gen. Milley details how Meadows tried to rewrite Trump’s role on 1/6

    07:37

  • Rep. Thompson: We are convinced Trump is the reason 1/6 occurred

    10:21

  • Rep. Luria: Committee will seek to paint a ‘full picture’ of events leading up to 1/6

    08:58

  • Ron Klain: 'It's time for Congress to act' on guns

    08:01

  • David Hogg: Gun safety is a ‘moral issue’ not a political one

    05:40

  • Rep. Connolly hopes Uvalde family testimony will ‘unharden hearts’ in Congress

    03:55

  • Jan. 6 hearings to connect domestic violent extremists with the political world

    10:37

Deadline White House

Rep. Luria: Pressure on state election officials culminated in pressure at the Capitol

10:07

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA), member of the January 6th select committee, weighs in on her committee’s hearing today highlighting the pressure Trump put on election officials in key states to overturn the 2020 electionJune 21, 2022

  • MI Secy. Of State: ‘All that stands between us and losing our democracy are people’

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Luria: Pressure on state election officials culminated in pressure at the Capitol

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    Matt Dowd warns: TX is showing what happens if democracy is dismantled

    08:17

  • David Jolly: The 1/6 committee has ‘isolated Trump as the bad actor’

    09:44

  • Jan. 6 committee cooperating with DOJ on transcripts

    11:38

  • Rep. Murphy: We came ‘perilously close to losing our democracy’

    08:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All