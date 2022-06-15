IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Katy Tur on her new memoir: I had to go back to go forward

08:09

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur discusses with Nicolle Wallace her new memoir, "Rough Draft" which tells the story of her life, from her childhood spent in the skies in her parents news helicopter to her time in front of the camera at NBC.June 15, 2022

