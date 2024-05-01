IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial
May 1, 202406:06

    'She is going to be a strong witness': All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

    06:06
Deadline White House

‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

06:06

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Patricia Hurtudo, Bloomberg Legal Reporter join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the upcoming witnesses the prosecution is expected to call in the Trump Hush Money trial and why Hope Hicks testimony in particular will be illuminating because of how trusted she was in the Trump’s inner circle yet has avoided being put under the microscope in the manner which she will be testifying. May 1, 2024

    ‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

    06:06
