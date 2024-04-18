IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘He should be thrown in a cell for that’: Trump’s mob boss tactics threaten Hush Money trial
April 18, 202407:34
Deadline White House

Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg Opinion and NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with the mob boss tactics of Donald Trump now impacting the jury selection process and throwing into the question whether this trial can be conducted fairly if Trump is not held accountable for violating gag orders. April 18, 2024

