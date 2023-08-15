IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump indicted in Fulton County 2020 election probe

Trump indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, in 2020 election case

It’s the former president’s fourth criminal case overall and his second state case. Remember: Presidents can’t pardon state crimes.

By Jordan Rubin

Donald Trump has been indicted in Georgia as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis 2020 election interference probe, marking the former presidents second state case and his fourth criminal prosecution overall.

Hes also charged in the New York state hush money case, as well as federally in Washington, D.C., related to his scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and in Florida regarding his alleged unlawful retention of classified documents and obstruction.

Willis office obtained the indictment Monday from a state grand jury after previously presenting evidence to a separate special grand jury that investigated the matter and recommended charges but wasnt empowered to vote on them like this regular grand jury could.

Theres overlap between special counsel Jack Smiths 2020 election investigation and the Georgia probe. Among the evidence cited in Smiths Washington indictment was Trumps infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him votes. People can legally be prosecuted on both the state and federal levels for the same conduct.

But presidents cant pardon state crimes and, in Georgia, pardons are handled by a board that requires applicants to have completed their sentence at least five years before even applying.

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a former prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney’s office.