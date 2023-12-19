Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump disqualified from holding presidency

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday said Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the office of the presidency under the Constitution.

Because he's disqualified, the court said in a 4-3 ruling, it would be a "wrongful act" to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.

The U.S. Supreme Court could have the final word, whether in this Colorado case or another one, as challenges have been raised in states across the country against Trump's eligibility.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies from office those who take an oath to support the Constitution and then engage in insurrection. Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace last month said Trump engaged in insurrection; however, she said Section 3 doesn't apply to presidents, so he can be on the ballot. Both sides challenged the ruling at the state's high court, arguing their positions to the state justices in a Dec. 6 hearing.

The state high court agreed with the voters and disagreed with Trump, ruling that Wallace was wrong to exclude presidents from Section 3 but that she wasn’t wrong in finding Trump engaged in insurrection.

The voters challenging Trump's eligibility said in a court filing last month that Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold needs to have all appeals, including U.S. Supreme Court appeals, resolved by Jan. 5, when ballots must be certified for the state's March 5 presidential primary election.

Mindful of that deadline, the Colorado Supreme Court said its ruling won’t go into effect until Jan. 4, pending potential U.S. Supreme Court review. However, if such review is sought before the pause expires, the court said, then the pause will remain in place and Trump will be included on the primary ballot until the state court hears from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Section 3 says:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

