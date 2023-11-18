Trump can stay on the presidential ballot in Colorado, judge rules

A Colorado judge on Friday rejected a 14th Amendment challenge to Donald Trump being on the state's presidential ballot next year.

The ruling follows a trial over Trump’s eligibility under the Amendment's insurrection clause. The Colorado case is one of several legal challenges pending across the country in which voters have cited the constitutional amendment to try and keep the former president off the presidential ballot in 2024.

Courts in Minnesota and Michigan recently punted on the 14th Amendment question. The Minnesota Supreme Court said it’s up to state Republicans to determine whether to put Trump on the primary ballot and that the question of general election eligibility is premature. A Michigan judge issued a similar ruling but went further in deeming the constitutional question a “political” one that’s for Congress, not courts, to decide. It doesn’t appear that the Minnesota ruling is being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the Michigan challengers have vowed to appeal the lower court ruling at least through the state judicial system.

The U.S. Supreme Court will likely have the final word on the subject, though it’s not yet clear in which case — or cases.

Read Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace's full order below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.