IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Yet another state now faces issue of Trump’s eligibility as Supreme Court looms

Washington state is grappling with Trump’s electoral qualification while the U.S. Supreme Court’s forthcoming ruling in the Colorado case could set a national standard.

By Jordan Rubin

With challenges to Donald Trump’s presidential eligibility pending across the country, yet another state is facing the issue – this time in Washington. The Seattle Times reported that residents raised the challenge to Trump’s place on the ballot ahead of the state’s March 12 presidential primary.

A hearing was apparently going to take place Tuesday before a state judge, but the judge reportedly said the challenge should be heard in a different county. So while it’s unclear how that state system will ultimately address the issue, the possibility of Trump being off the ballot in another jurisdiction — potentially joining decisions in Maine and Colorado against the leading GOP candidate — makes the U.S. Supreme Court’s role in settling the issue nationwide only more important. The justices are reviewing the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling against Trump, and their forthcoming decision can resolve the constitutional matter under the 14th Amendment. Briefs are being filed ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments that are set for Feb. 8, with Trump’s brief due Thursday.

Washington’s secretary of state, Steve Hobbs, said in a statement that his state’s process “gives the courts an important role in answering questions about eligibility. I look forward to having this question resolved in a timely fashion.”

However and whenever that state’s courts resolve the issue, it’s all happening in the shadow of the U.S. Supreme Court, which could affect what happens not only in Washington state but across the country.      

Subscribe to the Deadline: Legal Newsletter for weekly updates on the top legal stories, including news from the Supreme Court, the Donald Trump cases and more.

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MSNBC, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.