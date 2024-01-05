IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Supreme Court will hear appeal on Trump’s ballot eligibility

Oral arguments are set for Feb. 8 on the leading GOP presidential candidate’s eligibility for office under the 14th Amendment.

By Jordan Rubin

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility appeal, setting oral arguments for Feb. 8.

The justices will review the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled against the former president last month, citing the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban.

By taking the case, the justices can settle the contested nationwide issue of Trump’s eligibility ahead of the presidential election in November, with challenges to his qualification pending across the country.

Subscribe to the Deadline: Legal Newsletter for weekly updates on the top legal stories, including news from the Supreme Court, the Donald Trump cases and more.

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MSNBC, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.