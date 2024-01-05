The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility appeal, setting oral arguments for Feb. 8.

The justices will review the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled against the former president last month, citing the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban.

By taking the case, the justices can settle the contested nationwide issue of Trump’s eligibility ahead of the presidential election in November, with challenges to his qualification pending across the country.

