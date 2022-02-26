Over 100,000 Refugees Flee Ukraine Borders

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Domestic Impact of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine07:16
The ten year anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death02:31
President Biden picks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his SCOTUS nominee06:50
Now Playing
Over 100,000 Refugees Flee Ukraine Borders05:55
UP NEXT
Why Americans Should Care about the Ukraine-Russia Conflict07:38
NATO deploys response force for first time01:58
New docuseries deconstructs dangerous stereotypes about Black men07:55
First woman possibly cured of HIV04:27
Understanding Latinos and the power -- and complexity -- of their votes07:29
V.P. Harris and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meet in Munich13:01
Donald Trump's legal problems just keep getting worse07:38
Questlove's "Summer of Soul" earns Oscar nomination for Best Documentary05:33
Romance scams surge as more people seek love online04:45
Clearing the smoke on the right's manufactured crack pipe scandal06:43
Allegations of shredded and flushed papers means Trump could be in deep doo-doo08:57
2022 could be a historic year for Black women as candidates run nationwide08:13
The topic of menopause shouldn't be taboo07:40
ABC's new sitcom, "Abbott Elementary," has teachers laughing and relating05:25
Black Journalists launch new digital media start-up05:47
Over a dozen HBCUs face bomb threats as Black History Month kicks off05:16
Over 100,000 Refugees Flee Ukraine Borders05:55
Russia's invasion may spark the largest refugee crisis since World War II. More than 100,000 people have fled Ukraine so far, escaping to neighboring countries like Poland and Hungary.Feb. 26, 2022
The Domestic Impact of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine07:16
The ten year anniversary of Trayvon Martin's death02:31
President Biden picks Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his SCOTUS nominee06:50
Now Playing
Over 100,000 Refugees Flee Ukraine Borders05:55
UP NEXT
Why Americans Should Care about the Ukraine-Russia Conflict07:38
NATO deploys response force for first time01:58