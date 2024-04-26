Trump's former assistant Rhona Graff takes the stand in hush money trial

- Now Playing
Trump's former assistant Rhona Graff takes the stand in hush money trial01:39
Trump lawyer questions David Pecker about 2015 meeting in hush money trial02:20
Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump 's NY criminal trial08:07
‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 201603:15
‘Our girl Karen’: David Pecker testifies discussing Karen McDougal with Trump in White House06:12
New: Trump Administration officials were consulted on ‘catch and kill’ well after 2016 Election10:39
Trump's lawyers begin questioning David Pecker in hush money trial02:28
David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election05:08
Right-wing media feedback loop leaves Trump with warped understanding of his legal situation07:26
'If I did it': Facing trial and jail fears, Trump’s lawyers lob defenses08:56
Trump trial starts with smoking gun: Melber breaks down D.A.’s criminal receipts10:54
'Incarceration is an option': Trump appears to want the judge to throw him in jail06:15
'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing10:33
Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms07:05
Lawrence: Stormy Daniels has humiliated Donald Trump again09:23
‘Shriveled’: Trump looks ‘small, tired, alone’ in courtroom experts say06:33
‘Humiliating’: Judge ‘fed up’ as Trump’s lawyer has ‘no defense’ for gag order violations11:38
‘He has a whole lot to say:’ Tabloid boss takes stand at Trump hush money trial06:46
'Women selling stories': Trump trial witness details secret 2015 meeting with Trump05:28
Explosive: National Enquirer insider speaks out after David Pecker admits plot to ‘help’ Trump08:30
