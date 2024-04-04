Trump loses bid to dismiss classified documents case

- Now Playing
Trump loses bid to dismiss classified documents case02:48
'Unheard of': Jack Smith unleashes his frustrations with the judge in documents case11:44
Katyal: Jack Smith’s new filing tells Judge Cannon ‘enough is enough’ in docs case04:11
Trump docs trial bombshell: Special counsel issues stark warning to Trump-appointed judge06:43
Jack Smith floats ‘extraordinary’ move while blasting Trump judge's 'lawless' order08:51
‘Ludicrous’: Trump judge's 'Alice in Wonderland' order scorched by Jack Smith06:13
‘You are seeing a court begin to topple’: Judge Cannon slowing down classified documents case09:16
‘Hurry up, and rule’: Jack Smith rips Judge Cannon for enabling Donald Trump’s delay tactics11:23
Judge Cannon is ‘skewing the calendar’ for Trump’s classified documents case: Charles Coleman04:14
Special counsel slams judge's request for jury instructions in Trump case02:49
Trump judge sparks outcry with bizarre requests in classified documents case06:12
'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert07:13
‘He knew’: Witness who may land Trump in jail talks Jack Smith probe12:18
Weissmann: What Jack Smith should do after Judge Cannon’s ‘nutty’ order04:31
Weissmann: Judge Cannon’s ruling today was 'worst possible outcome' for Jack Smith11:11
‘Bogus issues’: Lawyer slams judge in classified docs case for entertaining Trump’s latest plea11:47
‘Tortured legal logic’: Trump dealt blow over bid to dismiss stolen docs case07:03
Denied: Trump loses again as judge shoots down 'Hail Mary' request in docs case09:29
'Classified information can't be personal under any circumstance': Chuck Rosenberg06:16
Trump’s appearance in court is ‘self-pitying act’: fmr NY Assistant AG04:57
