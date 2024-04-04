IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump loses bid to dismiss classified documents case
April 4, 2024
Chris Jansing Reports

Trump loses bid to dismiss classified documents case

02:48

The judge presiding over a case alleging Donald Trump mishandled classified documents denied the former president's bid to dismiss the case on the grounds the papers were considered personal under the Presidential Records Act.April 4, 2024

