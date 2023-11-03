IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump appointee sentenced to nearly 6 years in Jan. 6 attack

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump appointee sentenced to nearly 6 years in Jan. 6 attack

The judge overseeing Federico Klein's case called his actions on January 6th "shocking and egregious" while handing down his sentence.Nov. 3, 2023

    Trump appointee sentenced to nearly 6 years in Jan. 6 attack

