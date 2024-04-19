IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'An emotional day': Prospective jurors felt weight of Trump trial
April 19, 202402:26

Chris Jansing Reports

'An emotional day': Prospective jurors felt weight of Trump trial

MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin reflects on the high pressure and anxiety-filled week of jury selection in the Trump hush money trial.April 19, 2024

