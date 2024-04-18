Kennedy family members endorse President Biden

- Now Playing
Kennedy family members endorse President Biden03:37
- UP NEXT
'Trial unlike any other': Jury selection continues in Trump's hush money trial10:51
Speaker Johnson 'going to survive' threats by fellow Republicans to oust him05:31
Republicans have ‘diminished the point of an impeachment’: Peter Baker02:56
‘Level of dysfunction that should concern every American’: Steele on Mayorkas impeachment trial08:47
'Dismissing' Mayorkas impeachment would be 'right thing to do for history': former Sen. McCaskill08:41
House delivers articles of impeachment against Secy. Mayorkas to the Senate07:19
Prospective jurors in hush money trial questioned on social media posts04:22
'Hit to the ego': First time Donald Trump isn't in control of his life08:13
Trump lawyers scrutinize prospective juror's social media posts04:13
Trump can 'certainly' get a fair trial in New York: Former Trump attorney05:39
Stormy Daniels is 'most important person' jury will hear from in hush money trial05:16
'Certainly hurting Trump': Tim Miller on potential political impact of hush money trial09:05
Being on Trump’s legal team ‘has consequences to your reputation’: Former Trump lawyer09:26
Trump on trial: Famed jury consultant on what to watch for in selection process06:21
What taxpayers should know about scams as deadline approaches: IRS commissioner03:15
'No question' Judge Cannon is 'favorably inclined towards Trump's views': fmr. federal prosecutor06:09
Trump and Johnson press conference makes ‘no sense’: Officer who defended Capitol during Jan. 606:12
Young voters want to see Biden 'fight' to get rid of student loan debt: Eugene Daniels05:52
Biden announces more than $7 billion in student debt relief for 277,000 borrowers02:15
- Now Playing
Kennedy family members endorse President Biden03:37
- UP NEXT
'Trial unlike any other': Jury selection continues in Trump's hush money trial10:51
Speaker Johnson 'going to survive' threats by fellow Republicans to oust him05:31
Republicans have ‘diminished the point of an impeachment’: Peter Baker02:56
‘Level of dysfunction that should concern every American’: Steele on Mayorkas impeachment trial08:47
'Dismissing' Mayorkas impeachment would be 'right thing to do for history': former Sen. McCaskill08:41
Play All