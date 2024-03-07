IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Patty Murray: We must make a statement on ‘horrific’ abortion policies
March 7, 202405:22
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Patty Murray: We must make a statement on ‘horrific’ abortion policies

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    State of the Union speeches should be a ‘complete story’ says Fmr. Sr. Speechwriter for Pres. Biden

    05:29

  • ‘The world is watching’ Pres. Biden’s State of the Union speech says Alencia Johnson

    01:42

  • Abortion will be a problem for the GOP 'whether it's a midterm or presidential' election: Chuck Todd

    06:22

  • Georgia Senate panel holds hearing on efforts to disqualify DA Fani Willis

    02:20

  • At least two killed in Houthi attack on shipping vessel

    01:28

  • Swing state GOP candidates struggle as Trump 'uses up all the oxygen in the room' says Matthew Dowd

    05:11

  • Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate 

    04:00

  • ‘The people of Gaza need all the help they can get’ says World Central Kitchen Founder

    06:56

  • Sen. Thune says he's running to replace McConnell as GOP leader

    02:25

  • Why SCOTUS Justices split over whether Congress should’ve been brought into the Colorado ruling

    04:36

  • Rep. Katie Porter: California Senate primary is 'a race about the future'

    05:38

  • OBGYN’s leaving and reproductive clinics closing are the ‘greatest crisis’ says Sen. Ghazala Hashmi

    06:28

  • ‘I don't understand’ says Leon Panetta on the chaotic distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza

    03:15

  • Lawmakers question Secy. Austin over secret hospitalization

    02:39

  • Supreme Court hears challenge to Trump-era bump stock ban

    02:15

  • Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder

    03:02

  • Supreme Court weighs free speech challenges to GOP-backed social media restrictions

    01:57

  • Manhattan DA seeks gag order against Trump in hush money case

    01:09

  • Ex-FBI informant accused of lying about Bidens to be held in custody until trial

    01:59

Chris Jansing Reports

Sen. Patty Murray: We must make a statement on ‘horrific’ abortion policies

05:22

President Biden and Democratic lawmakers have invited several health care providers and women whose lives have been impacted by stricter abortion laws in Republican-controlled states to his State of the Union speech. Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray (D-WA) and State of the Union Guest Kayla Smith join MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss the impact abortion restrictions have had on Smith’s life.March 7, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Patty Murray: We must make a statement on ‘horrific’ abortion policies

    05:22
  • UP NEXT

    State of the Union speeches should be a ‘complete story’ says Fmr. Sr. Speechwriter for Pres. Biden

    05:29

  • ‘The world is watching’ Pres. Biden’s State of the Union speech says Alencia Johnson

    01:42

  • Abortion will be a problem for the GOP 'whether it's a midterm or presidential' election: Chuck Todd

    06:22

  • Georgia Senate panel holds hearing on efforts to disqualify DA Fani Willis

    02:20

  • At least two killed in Houthi attack on shipping vessel

    01:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All