LIVE UPDATES: Stormy Daniels, adult film star at center of Trump’s hush money trial, takes the stand

'General impassiveness': Harry Litman details Trump's reaction to Stormy Daniels' testimony
May 7, 202404:15
Chris Jansing Reports

'General impassiveness': Harry Litman details Trump's reaction to Stormy Daniels' testimony

04:15

Stormy Daniels testified in the New York hush money trial against former President Trump today. Former U.S. attorney Harry Litman was inside the court and discusses the impact of the testimony as well as Judge Merchan's reaction.May 7, 2024

